The Ministry of Agriculture has prepared amendments to the law “On the turnover of agricultural land”, according to which the term “ownerless land” may appear in Russian legislation. The bill is planned to be submitted to the government for consideration in the first quarter of 2021, Izvestia reports.

The department proposes to consider land plots ownerless, the owners of which are unknown or have renounced ownership, as well as land that will not be registered in the Unified State Register of Real Estate Rights (USRN) until January 1, 2025. The Ministry of Agriculture proposes to simplify the transfer of such territories to the state and to seize them without a court decision or in a simplified procedure.

Related materials Just take away In Spain, houses are being sold with discounts of more than 70 percent. Should you buy them?

Thus, it is planned to “improve the procedure for bringing unclaimed land into circulation.” As noted in the explanatory note, as of January 1, 2019, the area of ​​such territories in Russia amounted to 15.3 million hectares – 6.8 percent of the total area of ​​agricultural land in the country.

“The current procedure for determining land shares unclaimed delays the procedure for acquiring them into municipal ownership and putting them into circulation, and often makes it impossible, since the recognition of land unclaimed is carried out by municipal authorities in court in the course of action in the absence, as a rule, of a defendant whose location is unknown.” , – explained in the document.

It is also proposed to allow the recognition of “escheat property” of land, the owner of which has died, and the heirs are not declared or have refused to inherit. In addition, they want to oblige the owners to make the allocation of a land share by January 1, 2024, otherwise the owner will lose ownership of this land in accordance with Article 238 of the Civil Code of the Russian Federation.

In October 2019, it was reported that a fund for agricultural land could be created in Russia, which will include lands in federal, regional and municipal ownership, as well as ownerless lands and plots seized from private owners and not used for their intended purpose. In the same year, the authorities developed several norms at once, simplifying the seizure of ownerless lands and lands that are not used for their intended purpose into state ownership. Other possible reasons for withdrawal are non-compliance with fertility or fire safety standards.