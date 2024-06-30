What should have been a pleasant vacation in Hawaii ended in a nightmare for one couple from California who had to escape from an armed criminal who stole the car they had rentedthe Maui Police Department announced.

The story shouldn’t draw much attention, as carjackings are unfortunately not uncommon. However, the reason the vacationers got attention was that, according to an article in Fox, They climbed up a volcano to escape from the thief.

The police report indicated that the criminal pointed a gun at them, so the victims, a 29-year-old woman and a 31-year-old man, They looked for a way to escape and ended up performing a strange feat.

The events occurred along the Piilani Highway, in Maui, on June 4 while The California couple was aboard a Ford Mustang they had rented to get to know the island.

However, as they drove, they noticed that they were being followed by a Toyota Tacoma, which, because it was traveling with its lights off, they decided to let pass. But, a little further ahead, The truck stopped and the driver got out with a gun that he pointed at the passengers of the Mustang. demanding that they get out of the car.

The vacationers decided not to risk it so they simply handed over the car and began walking on the side of the road. But when They realized that the criminal began to drive towards them, they thought about how to escape.

According to their statements, the man began calling them asking if they wanted the car back. The victims They remained hidden in the bushes while they listened to the thief who, they said, shot at least once.

When they stopped listening to him, the couple was finally able to come out of their hiding place and They began to walk, only they did so towards the summit area of ​​the Haleakala volcano. Almost 24 hours later, when they were close to reaching the summit, they were helped by a group of hikers and rangers.

It should be noted that the summit of the Haleakala volcano is 3,000 meters high.

Police arrest thief of vacationers’ car in Hawaii

The police launched a search card through their social networks to locate the suspect. They later announced that The alleged vehicle thief was identified as Christopher Helmer 35 years old.

The man He was arrested four days later while driving the stolen Mustang. where they also found the loaded firearm.

Upon investigation, officers discovered that the Tacoma pickup truck had also been reported stolen. Helmer is currently in custody on charges including robbery and possession of a firearm. loaded on public roads.