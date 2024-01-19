Hotel “Ukraine” in the center of Kyiv is being privatized due to debts of $1.2 million

The head of the State Property Fund of Ukraine, Vitaly Koval, announced plans to put the Ukraine Hotel in the center of Kyiv up for sale due to debts of 45 million hryvnia – about $1.2 million. He wrote about this on the social network Facebook (a social network banned in the Russian Federation; owned by the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist in the Russian Federation and is banned).

Koval called the hotel the heart of Kyiv and emphasized that due to martial law it is “under-occupied.” According to the expert, about 15 conferences are held there every month. The hotel has rooms that can accommodate from 10 to 250 people, as well as a separate auditorium for events for 50 people

“At the same time, the hotel has accumulated more than 45 million hryvnia in debt. Therefore, the fund’s plans include its privatization,” Koval concluded.