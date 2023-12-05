The Ministry of Finance proposed to raise the down payment on preferential mortgages in the Russian Federation to 30%

They wanted to raise the minimum down payment on a preferential mortgage in Russia to 30 percent against the backdrop of rapid growth in lending, as well as an increase in the cost of apartments. The Ministry of Finance made a corresponding proposal, and now the possibility of taking these measures is being discussed in the government, sources familiar with the course of the discussion said.

They planned to increase the down payment on a preferential mortgage due to an overheated market

The Central Bank has been alarmed for quite some time that the quality of mortgages in the country is deteriorating. According to the director of the financial stability department of the regulator, Elizaveta Danilova, in recent years the share of borrowers who pay a large part of their income to repay a housing loan has more than doubled.

The Central Bank intends to correct this situation with the help of new regulatory mechanisms – for example, by obtaining the authority to limit the possibility of obtaining a mortgage for debt-ridden Russians.

Photo: Ekaterina Yakel / Lenta.ru

The Russian government is also seeking to tighten mortgage requirements. In early December, Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin spoke about the Cabinet of Ministers’ plans to increase the size of the down payment. He associated the introduction of such measures with the further development of mortgage lending. Moreover, the previous time the minimum down payment was increased quite recently, in mid-September – from 15 to 20 percent.

Mortgages will develop. Until June 1 of next year, we have family and preferential mortgages. We are currently taking some measures to increase the down payment Marat KhusnullinDeputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation

According to one of Izvestia’s interlocutors, if the down payment increases, the 30 percent parameter will not apply to all programs with state support – while more detailed information about which programs this is most likely to be relevant for is not yet available .

In addition to increasing the minimum down payment, the Ministry of Finance took initiatives to introduce a limit on the size of the maximum debt load of the borrower, which, taking into account the issuance of a preferential loan, should not exceed 50 percent, and not allow citizens to apply for several preferential loans at once. In addition, the ministry wanted to issue no more than six million rubles in preferential mortgages to residents of the Moscow region, St. Petersburg and Leningrad region.

Increasing the size of the down payment will cool the market

Experts interviewed by Izvestia were unanimous in their opinion that increasing the minimum down payment will gradually help cool the market. However, before this, experts believe that citizens, even amid discussions about the growth of this parameter, may en masse want to “jump on the last car” and have time to purchase an apartment in a new building until the conditions for obtaining a preferential housing loan have changed.

Deputy Director of the Institute of Tax Management and Real Estate Economics at the National Research University Higher School of Economics Tatyana Shkolnaya noted that the increase in the down payment should occur in stages in order not only to cool down demand, but to avoid large-scale unpleasant consequences of market overheating. “It is important not only to raise the contribution threshold, but also to eliminate schemes for using unsecured consumer loans to obtain a mortgage. It will take time to balance supply and demand. The degree of sufficiency of certain measures will correlate with market dynamics,” she concluded.

Experts’ opinions on the future of prices for new buildings after the increase in the down payment are divided

The head of the Central Bank, Elvira Nabiullina, has repeatedly drawn attention to the fact that massive preferential mortgage programs increase real estate prices. The head of the State Duma Committee on the Financial Market, Anatoly Aksakov, admitted that thanks to this tightening of requirements for housing loans, apartment prices will go down following declining demand. A possible drop in property values, he predicts, could reach 25 percent.

Photo: Ekaterina Yakel / Lenta.ru

Deputy head of the mortgage department of the federal company Etazhi, Tatyana Reshetnikova, on the contrary, doubted that increasing the down payment on a preferential mortgage would lead to cheaper housing. “Taking into account the fact that the developer receives funds from escrow accounts only after completion of construction, he is forced to include in the cost per square meter absolutely all the risks that may affect the profitability of the project,” she explained.

Senior Director of the ACRA Group of Ratings and Financial Institutions Irina Nosova is absolutely sure that if Russians rush to buy new apartments with the “old” down payment, due to increased demand, the “primary” apartment will not only not lose in price, but, on the contrary, will continue to rise in price. However, she noted that eventually the market will inevitably cool down.