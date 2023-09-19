The State Duma proposed limiting the issuance of preferential mortgages to the region of residence

The State Duma proposed banning preferential mortgages without temporary or permanent registration in the region in which the purchase is planned. Most borrowers, when purchasing housing in another region, pursue investment goals and do not need government support measures, write “Izvestia” with reference to the appeal of members of the State Duma Committee on Construction and Housing and Communal Services to the Ministry of Construction.

As follows from the document, real estate in Moscow, St. Petersburg and the Krasnodar Territory is in significant demand among nonresident lenders. “A significant portion of borrowers purchasing real estate in these cities do not live in them and purchase housing for investment purposes, which, in turn, increases demand and prices,” the letter says.

In these circumstances, the authors of the appeal foresee the emergence of a price bubble and call for limiting the issuance of mortgages without temporary or permanent registration in the region of purchase. “The more we subsidize mortgages, the more the mortgage bubble grows. In Moscow, St. Petersburg and Sochi, the market is already overheated. In these cities, subsidized mortgages are in great demand and lead to rising housing prices,” said State Duma deputy Sergei Kolunov.

The politician is convinced that state mortgage lending programs cannot serve as an instrument of enrichment or an investment mechanism. In other words, a housing problem can arise only in the region of residence, temporary or permanent, Kolunov said.

Earlier, the housing development institute “DOM.RF”, with the participation of the Ministry of Finance, proposed to consider the initiative to issue Far Eastern mortgages to working youth. At the moment, such housing loans only apply to young families or single parents under 36 years of age.