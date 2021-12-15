In Russia, they offered to pay citizens a New Year’s pension on a permanent basis. The corresponding bill was prepared by the State Duma Committee on Labor, Social Policy and Veterans Affairs and sent for conclusion to the government, write “News”.

The author of the initiative was the head of the State Duma Committee on Labor, Social Policy and Veterans Affairs Yaroslav Nilov. He wrote a bill on behalf of the head of the LDPR faction, Vladimir Zhirinovsky. The document notes that the payments will be commensurate with the pension of the Russian, which he is already receiving.

The deputies wanted to make the New Year’s pension payments annual, since the current inflation rate of nine percent negatively affects the welfare of Russians. In addition, every year on the eve of the holidays, people spend a lot of money on gifts for loved ones and food for the table. Pensioners at this time need additional financial support as a socially vulnerable category of citizens.

“Pensions themselves are small, there is no indexation for working pensioners, unequal recalculation for non-working pensioners, incomplete indexation for military pensioners. Previously, such one-time pre-New Year payments to pensioners have already been made, the decision on them was made by Vladimir Putin, ”said Deputy Nilov.

The parliamentarians believe that the resources of the Russian National Welfare Fund (NWF), the volume of which will reach 16.4 trillion rubles in 2022, may become a source of additional federal budget expenditures for these payments.

Earlier, the chairman of the Just Russia – For Truth faction in the State Duma, Sergei Mironov, proposed introducing a New Year’s pension. He suggested that the initiative will require 654.8 billion rubles a year.