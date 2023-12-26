Home page World

Romina Kunze

Actually, they just wanted to capture a beautiful Alpine panorama in Austria. However, instead of on the mountain top, four vacationers ended up in the middle of the ski slope with their rental car.

Gmunden – Bad news for winter sports fans: If you want to hit the slopes, you'll probably have to shell out a lot more this season. One expert even states that skiing in the Alps will “never become a mass sport again”. A trip to the slopes also became expensive for four Austrian holidaymakers – but unintentionally. In any case, the visitors from China didn't want to go skiing.

Wrong departure: Austrian holidaymakers accidentally drive onto the ski slope instead of to the viewpoint

Instead, the four tourists simply took a wrong turn. Actually, the small group just wanted to “marvel at the sunrise,” as the Upper Austria police reported on Monday (December 25th). To do this, they set off in their rental car early in the morning so that they could get to the top of the mountain in time. They accidentally landed on a ski slope – and got stuck.

The ski area in Krippenstein in Upper Austria. © Imago

The 29-year-old driver had steered the car from a forest path towards Krippenstein in the Dachstein-Salzkammergut onto the piste, which was still closed at the time. But the tourists from China didn't get far; After a few meters the car broke down. A woman from Augsburg also suffered a similar fate; However, the woman from Bavaria was guided to the ski slope by her navigation system.

Accidentally on the slopes in Austria with a rental car – skiers call the police

The four Austria vacationers then tried to push the car back to the forest road together; in vain, like that police in a press release informed. The first skiers came by around 9:30 a.m. and informed the police. “With a combined effort, the rental car was able to be pushed back from the piste undamaged onto the road after a short time,” the police statement continued.

Because driving was banned on the slopes, the tourists had to pay a fine; i.e. the Austrian equivalent of the traffic ticket. How much exactly is not clear from the press release. Loud bussgeldkatalog.org The fines for motor vehicle offenses in Austria are between 20 and 70 euros.

But holiday resorts in Germany also seem to have their pitfalls for visitors: In the summer, a family from Austria was 600 kilometers wrong in their destination. Instead of Salzburg, the tourists ended up in the Westerwald.