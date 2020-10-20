The head of the European Central Bank (ECB) Christine Lagarde proposed to make the fund for the recovery of the European economy permanent. She stated this in an interview with the French edition of Le Monde.

The € 750 billion fund is part of an ambitious plan to rescue the EU’s economy. Initially, they wanted to use it as a temporary tool to help the EU countries get out of the crisis. “We need to think about keeping the fund among the tools that the European authorities can use in the future in similar circumstances,” Lagarde said.

In early October, the head of the ECB said that the regulator, if necessary, is ready to go for new monetary incentives to save the eurozone economy. The plan, in particular, includes a reduction in the key rate, which is currently set at zero.

European authorities have agreed on a € 750 billion economic rescue plan in July 2020. Most of the funds – about 500 billion – will go to non-refundable grants for the countries most affected by the pandemic. The remaining funds will be used to issue loans.