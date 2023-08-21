The MP proposed to cancel the parking fee for new domestic cars

State Duma Vice Speaker Vladislav Davankov will offer free parking for new domestic cars. This is reported TASS with reference to the deputy’s appeal to Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.

The MP wanted to cancel the parking fee for one type of car for three years. It included cars, the manufacturers of which have a share of foreign participation in the authorized capital or the share of voting shares of foreign legal entities or individuals is less than 50 percent.

Thus, Davankov proposed to stimulate the sales of Russian cars and the creation of new jobs. In the future, the measure will help reduce the cost of domestic cars.

