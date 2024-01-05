They want to place the Azerbaijani brothers who beat an orphan in Nizhny Tagil in the TsVSNP

The police plan to place fifth-grader brothers who beat an orphan classmate in Nizhny Tagil to a temporary detention center for juvenile offenders (TsVSNP). Valery Gorelykh, head of the press service of the Sverdlovsk Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, told Lenta.ru about this.

Law enforcement officers intend to submit a corresponding proposal to the judicial authorities, he noted. According to him, this will happen when the proceedings in criminal and administrative cases are completed. Currently, it is under the control of the leadership of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the region.

Gorelykh added that police officers established that 12 5th grade students of this school may be involved in the incident; representatives of the Ministry of Internal Affairs are now establishing the role of each of them.

In early January, it became known that an orphan girl was seriously injured after being beaten by two fifth-grader brothers in front of school No. 56 in Nizhny Tagil. The brothers' mother was nearby and filmed the fight. Administrative proceedings were initiated against the father and mother of two teenagers for improperly raising their own children.