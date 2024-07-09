Billiejo Mullett is a nurse who works for a health insurance provider and has a busy family life. In many ways, Mullett, who lives in Minoa, New York, seems to know how things work, which is why she is still smarting from a life coaching experience she calls a “pyramid scheme” that took tens of thousands of dollars from her.

“I’m an intelligent human being,” he said. “We all think it will never happen to us.”

Mullett, 46, is part of a growing group speaking out about the downside of life coaching.

With roots in the late 20th-century trend toward self-improvement, life coaching encompasses a goal-setting program and psychotherapy-style sessions aimed at improving an individual’s well-being. The International Coaching Federation, the largest nonprofit coaching association, estimated the industry was worth $4.6 billion by 2022 and that the number of coaches increased 54 percent between 2019 and 2022.

Since the industry lacks standardized accreditation, it’s likely to be larger — anyone can claim the title of life coach. And while many operate with integrity, the unregulated nature of the industry can make it easy for people to be taken advantage of.

By 2018, Mullett was growing tired of the corporate world. A friend recommended a podcast, and Mullett began watching videos on the host’s website. The host, a life coach whom she asked not to identify for fear of being harassed, promised a new path in which women could be in control.

Mullett took $18,000 from her retirement account to pay for her first course at a leading school. She described a low-quality online lesson program. But she clung to the dream of making good money while helping others. After completing the program, she earned certification from the school, but found herself without clients. The solution she was offered? Spend more money on coaching.

“How can you sell someone the value of coaching if you’re not paying for the coaching yourself?” she said she was told. Mullett started with a $2,000 course, then a similar course that cost $5,000, and subsequently spent another $10,000. “I wasn’t making money,” she said. “I was spending money.”

Máire O Sullivan, a professor at Munster University of Technology in Ireland and an expert on multi-level marketing fraud, said schemes like this were part of the reason for the industry’s rapid growth.

While surveys suggest coaches charge an average of $244 per hour, this is most likely skewed by a handful of big names charging thousands. Most coaches are also limited by demand; most report coaching around 11 hours per week. This means many have to expand their businesses, such as by selling coaching certifications.

“Life coaching attracts vulnerable people to exploitation,” O’Sullivan said.

Carrie Abner, vice president of the International Coaching Federation, said clients should make sure they are working with trained, experienced coaches who are accredited.

Eva Collins, 40, found life coaching around 2010. She was a life coach for several years and worked on the sales teams of leading coaches, where she began to notice the “insidious pyramid scheme element” of many of these businesses.

Collins now runs an Instagram page that shares anonymous feedback on some of the worst offenders in life coaching. She believes many trained life coaches are doing good work, but said the industry had a problem with scammers.