The Ministry of Agriculture and JSC “Russian Railways” wanted to bring labor migrants to Russia on charter trains for seasonal work in the field. It is assumed that this will solve the problem of labor shortage for the needs of the agro-industrial complex. Writes about this “Kommersant” with reference to a source.

According to the interlocutor of the publication, this issue was discussed at a meeting in the ministry last week. The Ministry of Agriculture confirmed to the publication that they are considering the possibility of submitting collective applications for the organization of railway trips with agricultural producers and regions. In 2021, it was planned to employ 38.2 thousand migrants in seasonal work.

In March 2020, against the backdrop of the coronavirus pandemic, Russia banned the entry of foreign labor. In March of this year, the authorities allowed the import of workers to companies with a staff of more than 250 people and revenues of over 2.5 billion rubles. However, even then the Berry Union warned the head of the Ministry of Agriculture Dmitry Patrushev that these criteria were not suitable for industry participants. They were canceled in May to attract workers from Uzbekistan and Tajikistan.

Now workers can come to Russia only with the help of aviation, which significantly increases the transport costs of market participants, the Ministry of Agriculture noted. They added that the regions had already asked to work out the possibility of organizing the transportation of workers by trains, which would allow maintaining the growth rate of the agro-industrial complex. The Ministry of Agriculture asked the regions for information on the volume of applications for the number of labor force.

Earlier in June, Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin said that the Russian government is studying the issue of simplified import of migrants and their mandatory vaccination. He explained that this is very important for supporting the construction industry, and that it will not be able to do without foreign workers so far. According to Khusnullin, migrants are ready to work 12 hours at construction sites for 50 thousand rubles a month, and this can seriously reduce the cost of construction. If you refuse migrants, then the consumer, according to the calculations of the Deputy Prime Minister, will have to pay more, since construction will rise in price by at least 12.5 percent.

Russia faced a labor shortage amid the coronavirus pandemic. In Moscow alone, according to the estimates of the authorities, the shortage of labor migrants is estimated at 300 thousand people, which is especially acute for construction.