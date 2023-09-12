Deputy Kurinny: the distance from schools to places where alcohol is sold should be increased

In Russia, it is necessary to legislate the minimum distance between schools and places where alcohol is sold. Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on Health Protection Alexey Kurinny stated this in a conversation with Lenta.ru. He believes that this rule should be extended throughout the country.

We are talking about increasing the distance from educational institutions to 100 meters in all regions. I think the initiative will also be considered in the near future; it was introduced at the end of the last session Alexey KurinnyState Duma deputy

“Today the regions have been given the right to establish the appropriate distance from a social institution [до места продажи алкоголя]. This is currently proposed to be done by federal law. And not as it is now from entrance to entrance or along crooked places, but in a straight line to the border of the site where the corresponding institution is located. The practice in the regions today is very crooked. In order for it to be uniform, so that the rights of citizens are protected and do not depend on the love or dislike of local parliaments for business or the desire to somehow once again support it. It seems to me that these restrictions should be introduced at the federal level,” the deputy said.

In June it became known that the State Duma proposed banning the sale of alcohol in stores in residential buildings.