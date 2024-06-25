According to the criteria of

The events occurred recently, when two men who were aboard a 2009 model international tractor were transporting an illegal shipmentreported the United States Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Office of Field Operations.

According to the institution’s official website, a CBP officer referred a 38-year-old Mexican man, who was driving the tractor in which a shipment was being transported, for an inspection. The man was accompanied by another 33-year-old Mexican citizen. After what The inspection and a canine examination were carried out, they managed to find a shipment with 98 packages of marijuana in the trailer. CBP estimated that The street value of narcotics is worth US$5,198,328

This action was part of a drug bust and targeting strategy in the cargo environment to help combat the flow of narcotics in the United States, authorities said.

The packages are estimated at more than US$5 million. Photo:CBP Share

What does the law say about drug possession in Texas?



According to law firm Tim Powers, In Texas, drug possession is a serious criminal charge. which can generate punishments ranging from probation to long prison sentences, depending on the amount of drugs that are seized. Another point that points out that any conviction for drug possession will result in the suspension of your driver’s license in Texas for six months.

“The Code of Criminal Procedure also allows police to confiscate any property used or intended to be used in the commission of a drug crime. This means they can take your car, home, or any other belongings where you are accused of carrying or hiding drugs. The asset forfeiture law is a civil action, not a criminal one, and you do not have to be convicted by the state to try to take your property,” experts note.