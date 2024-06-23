Agents from the United States Customs and Border Protection (CBP) carry out efforts to maintain security in the nation. That includes the little ones too, even if that means restrict the entry of certain toys into North American territory. Just as just happened at a New York port of entry.

Through a bulletin on its official website, CBP announced that, at the Champlain port of entry, carried out the seizure of a commercial shipment containing children’s toys that did not comply with the safety requirements dictated by federal laws.

As detailed, the shipment arrived in the United States since last February. However, CBP agents took on the task of examine the toys that came from China, in collaboration with the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

Experts in evaluating children’s products obtained a sample of the toys for additional testing and this is how They determined that the items were not suitable for children.

During handling They noticed that the toys had sharp points, which could represent a risk of cuts for children.

Another important alarm that was raised in this regard is that some of the toys contained a toxic material that could cause adverse health effects in case of ingestion. After the conclusions, the decision was made to seize around 1,500 toys.

On the subject, Steven Bronson, the director of the port of Champlain stated: “our CBP officers and import specialists continue to do a great job intercepting security risks before they can reach the consumer. “By working closely with the CPSC, we were able to prevent items like these from potentially causing serious health problems.”

Inspections determined that they were dangerous objects. Photo:cbp.gov Share

What can you do if you suspect you have a dangerous toy?

After the announcement about the seized Chinese toys, the authorities emphasized that they carry out various cooperative efforts to prevent harmful and dangerous products from entering the country. However, there can always be risks.

If you suspect you may have a dangerous product, you can visit SaferProducts.gov or call the CPSC hotline to learn about the risks and obtain more information about recalls of specific products.

CBP also provided two recommendations to protect minors and families in general: