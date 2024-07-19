When it comes to items prohibited from entering the United States, you might be in for a surprise, as these are not always related to food or some type of narcotic. Agents of the Customs and Border Protection Office, (CBP) said that A personal hygiene device may have restrictions.

Through its official website, CBP agents at the Norfolk-Newport News port of entry in Virginia warned travelers not to put their health at risk by purchasing a hair dryer at a suspiciously low price.

And the officers in the area seized a shipment of 60 counterfeit hair dryers from China and were considered dangerous. After investigation, they concluded that the devices, whose value was estimated at US$4,800, were destined for an address in Hamilton, New Jersey.

The reason why the agents made the decision to investigate the shipment was that, when examining the shipment on June 20, they suspected that the Underwrites Laboratories (UL) trademark had been used without authorization, so they decided to carry out an analysis to verify the authenticity of the products.

In the process, the officers presented documentation and photographs to CBP trade experts at the Center of Excellence and Expertise in Consumer Products and Mass Merchandise (CEE), who concluded that indeed hair dryers were not authorized to use the mark.

Of course, the merchandise was seized in accordance with import rules.

But, beyond the fact that the hair dryers were using an unauthorized brand, enforcement investigators at the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), They noted that the items were not equipped with the immersion protection device, a circuit breaker that reduces the risk of electric shock if it is immersed in or comes into contact with water.

The agents pointed out that since hair dryers are one of the most used household appliances, It is important that consumers are absolutely sure of the quality and reliability of the product. so that they do not risk their safety and that of their family. For this reason, they recommended buying only from authorized sellers.

The hair dryers lacked an immersion protection device. Photo:cbp.gov

CBP warns against distribution of counterfeit products

After announcing the seizure of counterfeit hair dryers from China, CBP agents took the opportunity to remind consumers that there are Products that are sold for very low prices and have inferior quality partswhich could therefore represent a risk.

In most cases, a well-known trademark is used in an unauthorized manner, with the intention that buyers have a feeling of security, believing that there is support from a company that has quality standards.

However, counterfeiters do not meet standards, which could mean threats to consumer safety, such as electric shock, burns or fires.

They also recalled that International trade in counterfeit consumer products is illegal, It steals tax revenue from trademark owners and governments, and in many cases finances transnational criminal organisations that often employ forced labour.

Based on the above, CBP encouraged anyone with information about illegally imported counterfeit goods to submit a anonymous electronic complaint.