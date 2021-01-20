The European Parliament wanted to demand from the European Union to stop the construction of the Nord Stream-2 gas pipeline, as well as to impose sanctions against Russia. This is reported by the edition Der Speigel with reference to the draft resolution.

It is noted that the reason for the discussion of the new restrictions was the arrest of Alexei Navalny. The demand is supported by conservatives, social democrats, liberals and greens.

In addition, the deputies also call for the introduction of sanctions against “individuals and legal entities who were involved in the detention and arrest of Alexei Navalny.”

The detention of Navalny at Sheremetyevo airport became known on Sunday, January 17. This happened on the basis of the decision of the head of the Federal Penitentiary Service for Moscow, according to which Navalny was put on the wanted list for systematic violations of the conditions of the probationary period. He was arrested for 30 days.

Before his arrest, he was in Berlin, where he was taken on August 22, 2020. Two days earlier, during the flight from Tomsk to Moscow, he felt unwell, the plane was urgently landed in Omsk.

Previously, the commissioning of Nord Stream 2 was planned for late 2020 or early 2021. We are currently talking about the summer of 2021. On January 19, Washington, for the first time since the fight against the gas pipeline, realized the threat and imposed sanctions on the project.