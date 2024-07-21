A romantic one ocean crossing turned into an unexpected tragedy. A couple, who had decided to cross the Atlantic on their yacht, had been missing for more than a month. The alarm was raised by their relatives because they had not received any news from the two adventurers. The bodies of Sarah Packwood, 54, and Brett Clibbery, 70, were recovered on a lifeboat that ran aground about 300 kilometers from where they had started.

Sarah Packwood and Brett Clibbery’s Ocean Crossing Ends in Tragic Ending: Their Bodies Found

The couple’s odyssey began with great hopes and dreams. Sarah, a British musician, and Brett, her partner, had set out from Nova Scotia, Canada, bound for the Azores. Their yacht, Therosit was equipped with green technologies, powered by wind and sun, in line with the project they had called The Green Odyssey.

As reported by the Daily Mirror, Not long after they set out on their journey, the couple disappeared. Unable to contact them, family and friends raised the alarm. Canadian authorities launched a search that unfortunately ended with the bodies being found on theSable Islanda remote location located approximately 300 kilometres off the east coast of Nova Scotia.

The circumstances of their deaths remain shrouded in mystery. Canadian police have launched an investigation to determine what happened to the couple during the crossing. Friends and family were accustomed to receiving regular updates on the progress of the journey via the channel YouTube run by Sarah and Brett. In the last recorded message, Sarah enthusiastically stated:

“Captain Brett and First Mate Sarah set sail on the second leg of The Green Odyssey aboard Theros – GibSea 42ft sailboat. Powered by wind and sun. Heading east towards the Azores. Probably the greatest adventure of our lives so far.”

Sarah’s message conveyed the couple’s enthusiasm and passion for their project and their life together. Unfortunately, this adventure had a tragic ending. Authorities continue to investigate to shed light on the causes of their deaths and to answer the questions that plague their loved ones.

