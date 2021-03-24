The methods of hiding merchandise to cross it illegally across the border are becoming more sophisticated, or not so much. At least it is what it seems with two criminals trying cross with molten gold in the shape of a tosca and money under their toupees.

Two men were arrested while trying to cross the border from India’s Chennai International Airport, hiding what is possibly robbery loot under both toupees.

What they discovered was gold paste and cash in hidden secret packages worth $ 382,943, report local media.

The video shows how criminals use hairpieces as a hiding place. Photo: SWINS

A close antecedent of three people hiding their own shaved head, with the bundles stuck to the bald head and the fake hair on top, was what alerted the security forces.

A video released by the security company shows in detail the method these criminals tried to use to flee.

The images also reveal other hiding places used by traffickers, such as the hollow of the arch of the foot, the fly of the brief or even the belt.

One of the criminals who tried to cross the border into India. Photo: SWINS

In all cases they were roughly melted gold bars and money, probably obtained illegally.

Two cases in Spain

A man of Colombian nationality was arrested at the airport in Barcelona, ​​Spain, for trying to pass half a kilo of cocaine under his wig in 2019.

Four years earlier, at the Madrid airport, broadcast 20Minutos, a woman was arrested after she was discovered with 900 grams of cocaine sewn to her wig.