The Customs office and United States Border Protection (CBP) recalled a historic milestone that occurred a year ago when at the Otay Mesa port of entry, They intercepted a narcotics smuggling attempt with almost 900,000 fentanyl pills that were hidden inside a porcelain sink.

The incident occurred on June 26, 2023, when a 45-year-old Mexican citizen applied to enter the United States through the port of entry located in San Diego, while driving his pickup truck. The driver presented a valid border crossing card and a shipping manifest for two porcelain sinks, This made a CBP officer suspicious and sent him for further inspection..

Upon closer inspection, a canine detection team alerted to the porcelain sinks. A thorough examination of the sinks revealed a total of 12 packages containing approximately 858,000 blue pills who tested positive for fentanyl. They were approximately 190 pounds with an estimated value of US$2,500,000.

At the time, the director of the Otay Mesa port of entry, Rosa Hernandezsaid that “drug traffickers will try new and innovative ways to smuggle dangerous drugs across our borders, but CBP officers are always vigilant.”

The reality of fentanyl in the United States



Fentanyl is a extremely potent synthetic drugsimilar to morphine, but between 50 and 100 times stronger. Initially, it was used to treat severe pain, especially in cancer patients, but over time it began to be used illegally. Furthermore, it is increasingly found in illicit drugs, often mixed with heroin, cocaine and methamphetamines.

Fentanyl consumption has spread among homeless cities such as San Francisco, in the United States. Photo:Getty Images Share

The Overdose deaths have risen in the United States for decades, but the appearance of fentanyl caused a surprising and significant increase in numbers in recent years. In 2021, more than 107,000 people died from drug overdoses in the countryand around 66% of those deaths were involved with fentanyl, according to data issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA, for its acronym in English).