The government submitted to the State Duma a bill that would toughen anti-corruption legislation, and wanted to withdraw from officials the sums of money in excess of official income in favor of the state. The corresponding project is published on website the lower chamber.

The document provides for amendments to two Federal Laws – “On Banking” and “On Combating Corruption”.

According to the bill, the money of officials can be withdrawn in the event that there is an amount in their bank accounts that exceeds the official income for the last three years, while the legality of receiving the money will not be confirmed.

The authors of the bill noted that such measures will strengthen the fight against corruption. Now, in favor of the state, it is possible to collect land plots, other real estate objects, vehicles and securities, the legality of the acquisition of which officials cannot confirm.

Earlier, the speaker of the Federation Council Valentina Matvienko was outraged by reports that she allegedly received a pension in the amount of 450 thousand rubles. “My declaration is open, I have almost 50 years of work experience, my pension is 25 thousand rubles,” stressed the speaker of the upper house of parliament.

In 2019, the Yamal deputy Vasily Kryuk declared 194 land plots with a total area of ​​359 square kilometers – an area comparable to four Salekhard (slightly less than 85 square kilometers each) or one island of Malta (about 316 square kilometers).