John Reyes was helping his wife, Elizabeth, clean up the house that belonged to her father, when they discovered more than a million copper pennies hidden in the basement.

The pennies were kept inside bags marked with the names of some banks that Reyes said he had not heard of or that no longer existed.

Pennies were initially made of pure copper until the US Mint switched to zinc-coated steel in 1943.

“Elizabeth’s father likely began collecting pennies as soon as the United States began switching from copper to zinc,” Reyes told the Los Angeles Times.

After confirming that the pennies were indeed made of copper, the family estimated the value of the stupendous amount they had at around $1 million.

Reyes offers that group for sale, but all the offers that were made to him were to buy a part of it, but he refuses because he wants to sell it as a whole group.