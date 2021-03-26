Juan Manuel Cabrera, a 40-year-old fisherman from Tenerife, and the crew of his fishing boat Fanny They set sail at four in the morning this Friday from Puerto de los Cristianos, a tourist and fishing enclave in the southwest of Tenerife. They circled the southern cone of the island and headed northeast, where fishing is most abundant. Shortly before 8.30 am they spotted a small boat, about 2.7 miles from the Porís de Abona lighthouse, in the municipality of Arico, and they made out “a lot of packages”, according to Cabrera in a telephone conversation from the high seas. “It was then that we realized it was a patera.” It was the prelude to another tragic day on the Canary coasts, a day that has ended with three drowned migrants and a revived pregnant woman in extremis and evacuated by helicopter.

“When I arrived and stood next to him,” explains Cabrera, “they showed me an empty jug: they had run out of gasoline.” At 8.35 Cabrera called 112 and reported the presence of a dinghy with more than 40 people on board. The Salvamar Alpheratz He left from Los Cristianos. Meanwhile, the Fanny he stayed with the boat so that the exact point would be marked by his signal. At that moment there was a blue sky, a 12 knot wind was blowing and there was some swell. “Nothing that could knock down a boat”, according to the sailor.

Patera found by the fisherman Juan Manuel Cabrera. Juan Manuel Cabrera

“We wait in peace. The Salvamar arrived and they stuck to the band of the patera. First they loaded the children on board, and when they were getting on the women, the people began to get impatient, they wanted to board all at once and the boat was revived”. As a consequence, about thirty migrants fell into the sea.

The Maritime Rescue personnel managed to rescue 17 men, 14 women and the body of a drowned man. Six children were waiting on board, including a baby. “Those from Salvamar had told me that I could go, but I decided to stay and see how they rescued them. And luckily ”. Cabrera and his crew member joined the rescue. “We took out a couple of men, and we saw a pregnant woman who was face down. We took it up and he was unconscious, ”he recalls. “I told one of them: ‘You, do the mouth-to-mouth, do the mouth-to-mouth!’ And, meanwhile, I continued to remove the bodies. We managed to revive that girl. Unfortunately, it was too late for the other two. “

The pregnant woman arrived alive at the Porís de Abona dock, from where she was evacuated in a medicalized helicopter. Two other helicopters from the Government of the Canary Islands, one from the Civil Guard, another from Maritime Rescue and two rescue boats remained in the area looking for more castaways. “I have been at sea for 15 years,” explains Cabrera, “and it is the first time that I have encountered a boat. I would not like to experience something similar again ”, he concludes.

Tragic balance

This new tragedy occurs in a disastrous month for migrant arrivals in the Canary Islands. The Moroccan authorities have resumed this Friday the search by air of a hundred people traveling in two boats that left for the Canary Islands from Tarfaya (Morocco) and Dakhla. An aircraft from the Search and Rescue Service (SAR) and another from Rescue, the Sasemar 103, as well as a Moroccan air medium, have indicated the sources of the aforementioned department.

The first of the boats that were known is occupied by about 50 people, including ten women and four children, in waters located between Lanzarote and the coast of Tarfaya. Its occupants were able to call the NGO Caminando Fronteras on Wednesday to ask for help, because they assured that the boat was sinking and were in danger of sinking and, since then, it has not had contact with them again. The SAR plane of the Air Force, for its part, is searching the waters south of Gran Canaria this Thursday to try to locate the other boat that supposedly left Dakhla on Monday with 48 occupants, including 17 women and six minors.

Victims

The call canarian route it has claimed at least 22 victims so far this year. This is the figure added by the bodies found in the boats at the time of the rescue, those who died days after arrival (the last case, that of a girl from Mali, last Sunday) and those who have perished during the crossing and they have been thrown into the sea by their fellow travelers. To these 22 people, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and the International Organization for Migration (IOM) add up to between ten and twelve victims caused by the sinking of a boat in Dakhla.

For every 26 people who managed to disembark in the archipelago in 2020, one died or disappeared in the attempt, according to data calculated by the IOM published this Friday, which shows that there are more chances of dying on this journey than in the Mediterranean that connects Libya and Italy, traditionally the deadliest. The increase in arrivals last year to the Canary Islands has brought with it an increase in deaths of migrants in their attempt to arrive in the Canary Islands: there have been 849 only in 2020, according to the IOM.