Images of security cameras captured the moment in which a thief tries to assault a mother who was accompanied by her daughter in the State of Mexico. Apparently, the criminal wanted to kidnap the girl.

The video shows the moment in which The women were traveling on their bicycle, alongside a white car that was traveling in the opposite direction.. During the course of the images, A man descended and intercepted them to try to snatch the bag that the girl was carrying., who was sitting in the back. Between struggles, her mother braked the bicycle and hit the man with the same bag that he tried to take, as seen in the video broadcast by Telemundo. Not being able to carry out his robbery, The criminal grabbed the girl from behind and tried to kidnap her.

Fortunately, The little girl resisted and managed to free herself from the man, while the mother confronted him by threatening to hit him.. The criminal, who was armed with a knife, fled the scene and both women were unharmed.

State of Mexico, victim again of insecurity

According to local media Puebla Image, The event occurred in the municipality of Ecatepec, which is classified as one of the most dangerous municipalities in the state. According to the “Social perception of public insecurity” survey carried out by the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI) between June and September 2023, the most current version, 84.6 percent of the inhabitants of the municipality consider that residing in this it is unsafe.

No, it wasn't an attempted kidnapping, it was an attempted robbery. The assailant wanted to take a bag from this woman and her daughter in Ecatepec in the State of Mexico, but the woman managed to thwart the assault. pic.twitter.com/o7H4P6g14S — Hiram Hurtado (@ehiramhurtado) December 11, 2023

In addition, Ecatepec is one of the eleven municipalities in the State of Mexico that since 2015 has had a “Gender Violence Against Women Alert” due to the high rates of femicides that occur there. According to data from the Executive Secretariat of the National Public Security System, from January to November of this year, 356,403 alleged crimes have been recorded that occurred and reported in the State of Mexico.