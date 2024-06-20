The investigation asks to arrest the ex-owner of the Transfin-M company Taicher

The Tverskoy Court of Moscow received a petition from the investigation to select a preventive measure in the form of detention of the former co-owner of the leasing companies Transfin-M and SG-Trans, Alexei Taicher, accused of fraud. This is reported by RBC.

Hearings on the arrest of the businessman have not yet taken place.

Teicher was a co-owner of one of the largest leasing companies. His detention by FSB officers at one of the Russian airports became known on June 19. The previous morning, security forces conducted searches and seized documents at the SG-Trans company. Five more people have been detained in connection with the case.

Taicher’s detention is connected with the criminal case of the former general director of TransFin-M Dmitry Zotov, who received a seven-year sentence for particularly large-scale fraud. In 2022, the Moscow City Court commuted his sentence to 5.5 years in prison.