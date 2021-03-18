We know that influencers They use all kinds of gadgets to gain followers. These can range from comedy routines, exaggeration of reactions or the extreme use of filters to look more beautiful.

Technology has allowed anyone to modify their face with the help of a app, and sometimes they have even managed to profit by posing as people of the opposite sex.

This happened recently in Japan, when a group of loving fans discovered that the girl of their dreams was actually a 50-year-old man.

The influencer @azusagakuyuki also known as Souya no Sohi, had thousands of followers who constantly praised his photos where he appeared next to his motorcycle.

She looked like a girl with a taste for motorcycles.

The biker influencer was hiding a secret

What no one suspected is that it was actually a 50-year-old man from Ibaraki prefecture in Japan.

This discovery was made thanks to the program Monday Late Show, who suspected the identity of the influencer for a photograph where a man was seen in a rear-view mirror.

After extensive investigation, the program team found the identity of Azusagakuyuki, whom they visited to verify her identity, and to the disappointment of many, they showed that she was not a woman.

They even took a printed photograph to compare the appearance of both, and indeed, after seeing them together there was no doubt that the influencer he was a man with long hair.

The truth was revealed.

The person responsible for the account assured that he made the decision to use FaceApp because no one was interested in his photographs, so he changed the formula to experiment.

His success was such that he even took a few pictures in sexy poses, making the imagination of his followers fly at the time, and causing disappointment after his identity came to light.

Now you will not see this image the same.

That is why you should not trust everything you find on the internet.

