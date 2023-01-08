They may not know it, but the platforms of streaming They tease you every time they advertise that one of their products is very popular. Unlike conventional television and radio, as well as the entire cultural industry (press, books, records, movies, etc.), these companies do not undergo external audits that measure their audiences. That is why they have the power to convince us that we like things that, perhaps, with a measurement of viewers made with a certain rigor, we would not like so much.

In my “Popular on Netflix” section, it appears in second position Fireplace in your home: the crackling of birch wood. This is the third series of the same type, after the successful (sic) Fireplaces for your home Y fireplace in your home (this time, with vulgar wood, that is, without birch crackles). HBO follows -with a slight touch of humor- and offers its subscribers Your fireplace at Hogwarts Y Your fireplace in Westerosfor fans of Game of Thrones. They want us to believe that we live surrounded by people who dine with the fixed image of burning logs.

I can’t think of a more chilling situation than being invited to a house and being greeted by the host with the Netflix fireplace on TV. If he encourages you to warm your hands on the screen, he starts dialing 112 on your mobile and keep an eye on the exit, in case you have to run. Maybe they’ve discovered a market opportunity among viewers with psychopathic disorders and homicidal tendencies, but I don’t know if it’s ethical to provide them with scenery for their crimes. Of course, to the rhythm of docuseries of true crime they produce, they will soon run out of killers and need new stories. Thanks to these bonfires, they will be able to renew many seasons of serial cutthroats.

