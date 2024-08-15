Mexico City.- For American businessmen, it is necessary that the relationship between Mexico and the United States be the guiding axis in regional trade and not the intervention of China, said Larry Rubin, president of the American Society of Mexico.

At a press conference, the business representative described the growth of Chinese trade with Mexico as worrying, especially due to the state’s intervention, which makes it difficult to compete with companies from the Asian country.

“The issue of Chinese companies trying to use Mexico as a springboard to enter the United States is a huge concern. There is definitely no company that can compete particularly with the Chinese government as a company and that is what happens on many occasions with Chinese companies. You are not competing with a company, but with the Chinese Treasury.

“This worries us, because this red tide, this Chinese tide, is reaching Mexico and we want to ensure that Mexico is and remains the main partner with the United States. It could be a condition (for American investment) because there is a lot of concern on the part of American companies and the American government about Chinese companies in the country,” he said.

This year, Mexico has established itself as the main trading partner of the United States, displacing China to second place.

Larry Rubin pointed out that in order to attract capital to Mexico, it is necessary to address challenges such as the supply of sufficient energy and green sources, as well as resources in general.

“To attract more capital, Mexico needs to assure investors that they will not lack energy, and large companies require renewable energy because of the commitments they have with investors,” he said.

Given the lack of energy infrastructure, he said that Texas would be the region that would benefit from the relocation of companies that do not establish themselves in Mexico.

Binational challenges are foreseen

Within the framework of the third Binational Convention between Mexico and the United States, which will be held next September, Larry Rubin highlighted that among the main topics that will be covered are announcements of investment by American companies in Mexico, the review of the T-MEC in 2026 and the political scenario after the November elections.

On the political scene, the Association’s director predicted that regardless of who wins the next presidential election in the United States, Donald Trump or Kamala Harris, they will have to understand the importance of the T-MEC and even its relevance to national security due to the food supply.

“Our suggestion to the incoming and outgoing authorities (of Mexico) is that they do not get caught up in comments made by one or another candidate, because at the end of the day they are campaigning and the reality is that any of them could be the next ruler,” Rubin suggested.

Regarding the issues that will be most relevant in the next review of the USMCA in 2026, the Association’s spokesperson considered that they will be intellectual property, open panels, especially the energy case, which could even be resolved with political will.