Naryshkin accused the West of trying to start a revolution in Russia

Director of the Foreign Intelligence Service of the Russian Federation Sergei Naryshkin, in an interview with RIA Novosti, spoke about the West’s plans to destabilize the situation in Russia, including the intention of foreign intelligence services to organize a revolution in the country.

I can say with confidence that the Western, primarily American, intelligence community sincerely believed in the power of its technology to overthrow the so-called unwanted regimes Sergey Naryshkin head of the SVR

The head of the department added that the West is responsible for the “Arab Spring” with chaos, numerous casualties and devastation, as well as the Euromaidan in Ukraine, the consequences of which are felt to this day.

Naryshkin noted that Western countries, experiencing “dizziness from success,” want to implement a similar scenario in Russia, but will fail.

The West is preparing Ukrainian saboteurs for provocations at Russian nuclear power plants

Naryshkin said that Western intelligence services are preparing Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance groups (DRG) to commit provocations at Russian nuclear power plants (NPPs). He clarified that the British MI6 (Secret Intelligence Service of the British Foreign Office) is primarily involved in the training of saboteurs.

I can give examples when Western intelligence services, primarily the British MI6, are training Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance groups whose plans include carrying out provocations at nuclear power plants of the Russian Federation Sergey Naryshkin head of the SVR

Earlier, the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service warned that the West would stage provocations against Russia due to defeat on the territory of Ukraine, but one should not expect a long-term effect from them.

According to him, the Ukrainian conflict provoked by the West provides many examples that the United States, Great Britain and their allies are “ready to commit the most vile provocations.”

The West is trying to shake up the situation in Russia

The West is trying to shake up the situation in Russia, Naryshkin said. In this matter, they are pursuing several goals, first of all, it is a guaranteed opportunity, under the pretext of destabilization, to finance a large network of non-governmental organizations conducting anti-Russian activities, he explained.

In addition, this is an opportunity to somehow invigorate our opposition, which is located in the West. Because everyone knows that nothing interests opposition leaders more than the opportunity to share leadership positions even in such a non-existent “government in exile” Sergey Naryshkin head of the SVR

The director of the department emphasized that Western countries will not be able to undermine the situation in Russia, despite the fact that they continue such activities.

Earlier, Naryshkin said that the United States is trying to shake up the situation in Russia before the presidential elections, which will be held from March 15 to 17. According to him, American authorities are inventing more and more sophisticated ways of illegally interfering in democratic procedures.

The West realized the stability of Russia and the consolidation of the people

Naryshkin said that Western intelligence services realized the stability in Russia and the consolidation of the people around the political leadership.

According to our intelligence data, we clearly see that Western intelligence services and the political authorities of Western countries see that the situation inside Russia is stable, they see that the people, in fact, have united around the political leadership of the country Sergey Naryshkin head of the SVR

In December, Russian President Vladimir Putin, during an extended meeting of the Ministry of Defense board, said that the majority of Russians are patriotic and support the country's Armed Forces. He noted that the support of citizens is the backbone of the army and navy, and also announced the consolidation of all forces of Russian society.

See also The State Duma announced the adoption of a law on the digital ruble in April Related materials:

Russians who set fire to military registration and enlistment offices at the behest of the West are ruining their destiny.

Participants in the arson of military registration and enlistment offices in Russia and other similar actions are ruining their fate at the behest of Western officials reporting on anti-Russian work, Naryshkin emphasized.

As for the internal marginalized people who, unfortunately, ruin their fate by burning military registration and enlistment offices or similar actions, this is, of course, a very sad situation. In order for some Western officials to report on the work done, they are truly ruining their lives and their destiny Sergey Naryshkin head of the SVR

Since the beginning of the special military operation (SVO), the Ministry of Internal Affairs has registered 220 arson attacks on military registration and enlistment offices throughout Russia. Facts related to attacks on military commissariats and government facilities and their arson were recorded in 58 regions of the country. 85 percent of them were successfully solved, 15 out of 220 persons involved in the crimes were minors.

In addition, 184 railway sabotages were committed in Russia. 141 people were detained for these offenses, including 59 teenagers.