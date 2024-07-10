In the era of Nintendo DS the franchise of Sonic The Hedgehog tried to get out of the known standards, and that is summed up with the launch of The Dark Brotherhooda game that put the character in a turn-based RPG for the first time that did not end up convincing at all despite having been developed by BioWare. That failed attempt made them not want to return to that environment, but it seems that things have changed in the environment of the great executives of SEGA.

The boss of the Sonic Team, Takashi Iizuka, He spoke about his interest in the genre while speaking to the outlet known as Good Vibes Gaming. While he admitted that he would like to make this project a reality before he retires, he was quick to point out that there are currently no concrete plans. Therefore, bringing the character back to those grounds cannot be something that feels feasible.

Here’s what he said:

Personally, I really like RPGs. The RPG game format is really fun and I even thought, ‘You know, for the last 30 years we haven’t made a Sonic RPG. ‘ And I’m like, ‘Why haven’t we made a Sonic RPG in all this time? How have we made it to 30 years without any RPGs? ‘ So hopefully I’d like to work on a Sonic RPG at some point before I retire from SEGA, but you know, that’s just a dream right now… there are no concrete plans at the moment.

Here is a description of the RPG game that came out of the series:

Sonic Chronicles: The Dark Brotherhood is a role-playing video game (RPG) developed by BioWare and published by Sega for the Nintendo DS handheld console. It is notable for being the first Sonic the Hedgehog game in the RPG genre and also for being developed by BioWare, a studio known for role-playing games such as Mass Effect and Dragon Age. The game was released in 2008. The plot is divided into two main parts. In the first part, Sonic returns after defeating Dr. Eggman and discovers that Knuckles has been kidnapped and the Chaos Emeralds have been stolen. Sonic and his friends must investigate and rescue Knuckles, facing a new threat: the Marauders, a mysterious tribe. It received mixed to positive reviews. Critics praised the attempt to bring the Sonic franchise into a new genre and appreciated the story and dialogue, as well as the character and environment design. However, some critics noted that the combat system was simple and that the game had certain technical and design issues.

For now the only game coming this year from the saga will be a remaster of Sonic Generationsbut with the inclusion of Shadow.

Via: Nintendo Everything

Author’s note: An RPG, but now led by Sonic Team, could be worth a look. But perhaps the setting they could take is one with action touches, since very few people like turn-based games.