“Help, they are trying to kill me like George Floyd”: these are the last words of Keenan Anderson, 31, African American, high school teacher. He died of cardiac arrest following the intervention of some police officers who arrested him after an accident with his BMW on the streets of Los Angeles, at the intersection of Venice and Lincoln Boulevard.

The images taken by the bodycam of one of the police officers who arrived at the scene after the clash show the moments of chaos before the man was immobilized with the use of a taser. He can be heard apologizing, getting agitated, asking for help.

Then, suddenly, silence. Upon the arrival of the paramedics, he is immediately transported by ambulance to the hospital, where the teacher will die of cardiac arrest. He was the cousin of Patrisse Cullors, activist and artist from Los Angeles, one of the founders of the Black Lives Matter movement, born right after the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis in May 2020 at the hands of agent Derek Chauvin.

“Keenan’s death – comments Melina Abdullar, the other founder of BLM – is absolutely terrible but the police do not catalog it as a homicide, they say it is a death during arrest. Keenan was Tasered to death. And after a small road accident”.

Cullors adds: “My cousin had spent the last ten years advocating for the rights of black people killed. He knew what was at stake and he was trying to protect himself. No one helped him.” From the footage released it is clear that Anderson was in a panic, but it can be clearly seen that he was unarmed and trying in every way to be cooperative with the agents.

Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore told a press conference that the victim was acting “strange” and had a “medical problem” during the arrest, adding that blood tests showed that the man had consumed cannabis and cocaine.