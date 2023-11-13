They want to provide young large families with an interest-free loan to purchase a home. As Izvestia found out, a bill with such a measure of support will be submitted to the State Duma on November 14.

“The availability of housing is one of the main prerequisites for young families to have a child, the most popular social benefit, as evidenced by the popularity of government measures in this area. Thus, according to the government of the Russian Federation, in 2011-2014, within the framework of the subprogram “Providing housing for young families,” 108.5 thousand young families improved their living conditions. In addition, according to a 2019 study by the NAFI analytical center, for Russians with children, one of the main obstacles to having another child is poor living conditions (23%),” says the explanatory note, which Izvestia has at its disposal.

The document also notes that in most cases young families cannot access the housing market without budget support.

“They do not have significant savings to purchase residential premises, but they have a stable, potentially growing income, and will not be out of working age for quite a long time,” the text notes.

As one of the authors of the bill, the head of the party “A Just Russia – For Truth” Sergei Mironov explained to Izvestia, in order to change this situation it is proposed to introduce a new form of support for young families – an interest-free targeted loan and a preferential loan at a rate of no more than 5% per annum for the purchase of housing .

“I propose to introduce additional measures of state support for young large families. For those who need to improve their living conditions, we can provide an interest-free targeted loan for the purchase or construction of housing with a repayment period of up to 25 years. I propose to consider a young family with many children to be a family with three or more children, the youngest of whom has not reached the age of 18. The age of one of the parents in a young family should not exceed 35 years,” commented Sergei Mironov.

According to him, the main challenge for Russia today is demographic problems, which need to be solved with the support of young and large families.

“Look at the statistics: in 2022, the country’s population decreased by almost 600 thousand people, and in 2021 Russia lost more than a million people. That is, every year we lose one city. The trend is alarming, and something tells me that by the end of 2023 we will see sad numbers again,” the parliamentarian noted. According to him, the population in Russia is rapidly aging.

On November 9, Chairman of the Federation Council Valentina Matvienko proposed exempting large families from paying personal income tax (NDFL). Matvienko also expressed the idea of ​​an individual housing construction program with a layout that takes into account the preferences of large families.