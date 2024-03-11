The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine plans to tie reservations from mobilization to the amount of wages; this will exempt citizens with a salary twice the average from serving in the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). Verkhovna Rada deputy Alexey Goncharenko (listed as terrorists and extremists in the Russian Federation) announced this on March 11 in his Telegram channel.

“The Cabinet plans to tie reservations from mobilization to the level of wages. <…> According to this logic: officials and the rich should not risk their lives,” Goncharenko wrote.

According to him, the reservation will be introduced for citizens who earn 35 thousand hryvnia (about $916) and more, and also pay income tax in the amount of 6.3 thousand hryvnia (about $164) and more.

In addition, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine is going to reserve some officials, employees of the military-industrial complex (DIC), police officers, telecom operators and workers of the fuel and energy complex.

Goncharenko recalled that in February the office of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky made the same proposal, but it was rejected precisely because of the salary norm. Goncharenko called this approach of the Ukrainian authorities to the issue of mobilization “social Darwinism.”

Earlier, on March 9, the head of the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine Denis Malyuska announced the introduction of a bill on the mobilization of prisoners to the Verkhovna Rada. According to him, this is necessary because thousands of convicts in the country want to join the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The bill proposes the creation of separate units of prisoners, because not all commanders want to command such soldiers.

On March 8, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported that 45 thousand women serve in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and this number continues to grow. Approximately 13.5 thousand of them received the status of combatants.

Zelensky on February 12 signed laws extending martial law and general mobilization in his country until May 13, 2024.

In addition, on January 30, a new mobilization project was submitted to the Verkhovna Rada, according to which all those liable for military service must open a personal account, which will receive electronic summonses. There are also penalties for those who ignore the requirements of the military registration and enlistment office: draft dodgers will be prohibited from traveling abroad, bank cards and driver’s licenses will be blocked.

Martial law on Ukrainian territory has been in effect since February 2022. At the same time, Zelensky signed a decree on general mobilization. Later, the Verkhovna Rada repeatedly extended its validity. Most men between the ages of 18 and 60 are prohibited from leaving the country.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the start of which was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.