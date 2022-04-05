Mexico City.- “They want to derail us, but they won’t be able to,” said today the president of Mexico, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO) when questioned in today’s La Mañanera about politicians who have investments in the southeast of the country and who oppose the construction of the mayan train under the argument of defending the environment.

Among the people who have been involved in politics and who today would be part of 42 civil organizations that defend the Riviera Maya, Ernesto Zedillo (son of former Mexican President Ernesto Zedillo Ponce de León), Rumárico Arroyo Marroquín, former Secretary of agriculture of Ernesto Zedillo; Eduardo Solís, owner of the ABC Nursery, and Eduardo Albor Villanueva, director of Dolby Discovery, the last two with current criminal proceedings.

About those pointed out by the press and others who oppose the construction of the Mayan train that is planned to open in December 2023López Obrador pointed out that “some are true environmentalists who do not have all the information, others are opportunists and still others are mercenaries, who are paid… unscrupulous, immoral people,” he said.

He also highlighted that even some of the businessmen and politicians who today oppose the construction of the Mayan Train are the same as in years past bought land in the area with the aim of later selling it at a higher price to the Government of Mexico.

“Some, when they found out that we were going to build the Mayan train, began to buy land and now that the lines are being defined, some failed because it will not go through there and others what they want is to hold up, steal, for example they don’t want to accept appraisals and they take cover because they want to make a killing. That’s not how a peasant acts“, clarified the federal president and added: “Fortunately, and that should also be known, most of the train was built on the old Northwest Railway track, if everything had been built on a new line, we would not leave! “.

Over the ‘fake’ environmentalists AMLO pointed out that historically it has been the politicians and businessmen close to power who have been the greatest beneficiaries of the great works of Mexico.

“The first to benefit, since they are the politicians and the people close to power, are left with large extensions, including where the most important tourist centers of the Riviera Maya are located were public trusts and became private property, all this in the neoliberal period“, he recalled.

Finally, AMLO made it clear that the work of the Mayan train will be completed and inaugurated as planned despite the opponents and recalled that Mexico currently has the most important reforestation program in the world.

“Us we will continue because we are taking care of the environmentwe will always do it and it must be taken into account that Mexico for the first time in history has a reforestation program that is the most important in the worldwe are allocating 1.6 billion dollars a year, they are not doing this in the USA, Canada, France, Russia or anywhere… Only in the five states of the southeast, where the Mayan train, more than 400 thousand hectares… Many do not know that and well others do not want to hear any of it, it bothers them, but hey, we apologize because we are going to continue reporting“, he sentenced.