In Voronezh, they want to build a new residential complex on the site of the demolished House of Culture named after the 50th anniversary of October. The updated concept was agreed upon by the regional Union of Architects of Russia, IA reports on May 29 “Abireg”.

The development plan provides for the construction of three houses with a height of up to 30 floors. They are supposed to be built on the site of the Palace of Culture named after the 50th anniversary of October, better known as “Fifty”.

As the news agency clarifies, the commission considered the initial draft at the end of December 2022 and recommended that it be finalized. It was proposed to adjust the number of storeys of buildings and move some floors from one building to another.

The updated project also consists of three buildings. One of them will be 30 floors, the second will be from 20 to 10 floors and the last one will be 10 floors. It is also planned to organize a museum of cosmonautics and improve the square.

“After the general concept of the project is agreed upon by the members of the city council with the participation of experts from the architectural commission, work will continue on the development of facade solutions,” the Union of Architects explained.

In 2021, the building of the Palace of Culture was bought by the Aksioma developer for 509 million rubles. Previously, it belonged to the Khrunichev State Space Research and Production Center. Six months later, the developer announced the demolition of “Fifty”. The decision caused a strong resonance in society, but it was not possible to achieve the preservation of the House of Culture.