The Government of the Russian Federation has submitted to the State Duma a bill prohibiting visits to educational institutions and places of recreation for children by persons convicted of crimes against the sexual integrity of minors. The corresponding project was published on December 16 at website systems for supporting legislative activities.

As follows from the explanatory note, the initiative was developed taking into account the high degree of potential danger of persons with an outstanding or unexpunged conviction for pedophilia. For such people, it is proposed to introduce a mandatory ban on visiting educational institutions and “facilities using open flat children’s play and children’s sports infrastructure.”

How I added it “Gazeta.Ru”an exception is provided if the convicted person is the parent of the child and accompanies him.

Currently, those convicted of sexual offenses against children are subject to a travel ban and are required to “report” to the police.

At the end of December 2022, the Ministry of Internal Affairs proposed banning pedophiles from attending schools and children's camps under supervision. The explanatory note to the bill contained similar information.

Before this, on June 1, 2022, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Investigative Committee Elena Leonenko stated that the Investigative Committee of Russia supports the idea of ​​creating a register of pedophiles, but publishing it in the public domain is a controversial idea.

In March of the same year, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law strengthening penalties for pedophilia and its concealment. It provides for the introduction of an aggravating circumstance if the crime was committed by a person who lived with the child or who was entrusted with the responsibility for maintaining, educating or protecting his rights.