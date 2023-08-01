Mistyone of the most beloved and emblematic characters of the series Pokemonhas captivated the hearts of fans since his first appearance in the animated series in the 1990s. His energetic and passionate personality, as well as his relationship with the Pokemon Water-type Psyduck have left a lasting impression on fans of the franchise.

Over the years, the popularity of Misty has continued to grow, and with the trend of creating live-action adaptations of popular franchises, fans have expressed their excitement to see Misty on the big screen played by a talented actress well suited for the role.

A candidate who has gained a lot of support and enthusiasm from the fan community is Sadie Sinkwho is known for her role in the hit series Netflix, stranger things. Sadie, with his charisma and acting talent, has conquered many viewers and has proven capable of carrying out charismatic and determined characters, characteristics that she shares with the personality of Misty.

In addition to her acting skills, another factor that has led fans to consider Sadie Sink for the role of Misty in a live action of Pokemon is your current age. In the animated series, Misty is depicted as a teenage Pokémon trainer, and Sadiewith his current age, he would be in the same stage of life as the character in Misty in this days. This would lend a special authenticity to the role and allow for a more faithful representation of the character on the big screen.

While a live action has yet to be officially announced for Pokemon with the inclusion of Mistythe excitement and the support of the fans towards Sadie Sink as a potential candidate have generated lively debate on social media and communities of supporters of Pokemon. The idea of ​​seeing Misty come to life on the big screen played by a talented actress as Sadie Sink has piqued the interest of many, and the anticipation of a possible official casting continues to rise amid the excitement for the next era of live action adaptations.

Via: 3D Games

Editor’s note: I like when people do the castings, I think the film industry should take note of the opinions of the public, especially in cases of franchises of the size and popularity of Pokemon.