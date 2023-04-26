The most passionate fans in the country have already started to make their game! Now it’s Tigres’ turn to respond on the pitch! These people want and deserve to see their team make history again in the Club World Cup! Regardless of the result, leave the mother! With everything and against everything, Tigers! pic.twitter.com/ZmpDun845C

— Pello Maldonado (@Pellomaldonado) April 25, 2023