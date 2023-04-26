This Tuesday the Tigres team will be facing León in the first leg of the semifinal of the concachampions. The university students will seek to get out of the bad streak in which they have fallen in the MX League, so a victory in the first match in Concacaf would help them regain confidence.
In this regard, last Monday night the star of the club, André-Pierre Gignache thanked the fans who gathered outside the training area, requesting that they “don’t leave them” alone in that game, since they need them in the stands.
“Thank you all very much for coming, we know it’s Monday and we have an important game tomorrow. On behalf of the coaching staff and the team, thank you very much for coming. We have a few games left for the end of this season and we need you. You are part of fundamental of this team, of this stadium, of this city. So don’t leave us, we need you a lot.”mentioned French.
It should be noted that these statements were made on the shoulders of Guido Pizarro and Nahuerl Guzmán, who raised him so that the message could be heard better and by all the fans.
The first leg of the Concachampions semifinals will begin this Tuesday, at 8:00 p.m., in a game that you can follow through the FOX Sports signal. For its part, the return commitment will take place next Wednesday, May 3 on the Nou Camp pitch, at 8:00 p.m. sharp.
