Service Xbox Game Pass became an even more robust option for gamers thanks to the recent addition of 20 games of Bethesda at your service. Skyrim, Dishonored Y Doom Eternal are just three of the hundred options that are now in one of the most prominent programs of the games division of Microsoft.

One could imagine that this is the limit, however, it seems that this is not the case and that there is still more to discover when it comes to Xbox. Now, with Bethesda in their ranks, what’s next? Well, it seems even more exclusive, but, not so much from internal studies anymore.

At Xbox Two Podcast that has as host Rand Al Thor 19, the editor of Windows Central, Jez corden, said Microsoft he’s involved with several big third parties for some exclusives. The funny thing is that several of these ads that are in an early stage of development, are the size of what Bungie did with Xbox in the past.

In that case, Microsoft Studios would not be the only source of exclusives for Xbox and all of its platforms are also seeking deals from third-party companies that could develop important products for their audience.

Maybe several of these Xbox exclusives don’t get very far

In the past, Microsoft has shown exclusives like Scalebound that go nowhere and end up canceled. the reasons? Well, what is said will never be a valid argument for the owners of any console Xbox.

In accordance with Jez corden of Windows CentraWhat ends up happening is that either the studios end up being acquired because they are such large projects or the productions are canceled as also happened with Phantom Dust.

Whatever, Xbox is always working or planning things that will be revealed in the medium term, it does not matter if it is something that will be published in the future or, failing that, canceled because it did not meet expectations and that includes games that seem very big and they are in mere planning.

