Thursday, June 22, 2023
They want James Rodríguez and Falcao on the same team: "I already spoke to both of them"

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 22, 2023
in Sports
0
They want James Rodríguez and Falcao on the same team: "I already spoke to both of them"

Falcao and James Rodriguez

James Rodriguez and Falcao Garcia.

Photo:

AFP, Christian Álvarez FCF

James Rodriguez and Falcao Garcia.

Neither the ‘Tiger’ nor the ’10’ are at their best, but there are those interested in joining them.

James Rodriguez and Falcao Garcia, two of the symbols of the Colombian National Team, do not enjoy the best present. The ’10’ from Cucuta and the ‘Tiger’ from Santa Marta currently do not have the continuity they would like.

James, who abruptly left Olympiacos Greece in April, has yet to find a team. Falcao still has a contract with Rayo Vallecano of Spain, but it seems that there is no clarity about his future.

And in the midst of the uncertainty that surrounds them, arose an option that would look for them to wear the same shirt. The striking thing is that it is not in professional football.

James Rodríguez and Falcao, on the same team?

Photo:

James Rodriguez’s Instagram

Through his Twitch account, the Spanish ‘streamer’ Ibai Llanos stated that he has already spoken with James Rodríguez and Falcao García so that they play in ‘Pigs’his Kings League team.

Although the rules of the ‘amateur’ league led by Gerard Piqué do not seem designed to have two figures in the same game, Llanos did not hide his attraction to both. However, he did not confirm his participation.

James and Falcao played together for Porto, in Portugal, and Monaco, in Ligue 1.

SPORTS

