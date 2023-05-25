After the elimination suffered at the hands of Chivas in the Clausura 2023 semifinal, the coach Fernando Ortiz said goodbye at the press conference. A day later, his departure from the Águilas del América team was made official.
After the announcement of his dismissal from the cream-blue team, the Rayados de Monterrey squad did not take long to raise their hand to be able to hire the Argentine strategist.
Monterrey was eliminated in the semifinal against Tigres, and the manners were not liked at all by the high command of the royal club, who are seriously thinking of thanking ‘King Midas’, and his place could be taken by the Argentine technical director.
According to the main media, “Tano” would have decided not to renew his contract with América, because he was already in agreement with the high command of La Pandilla.
Although it is true that Rayados works at forced marches to be able to hire Ortíz, in case it does not materialize, they have a second option. As we reported in 90min, the possible candidate would be the former soccer player of the team Walter Ervitiwho would come with Luis Ernest Perez as a technical assistant.
The next few hours will be key to determining the future of the Mexican coach Víctor Manuel Vucetich, who reached the royal squad in the Clausura 2022 in his second stage at the helm of the team. Also, the sports president of Monterrey, José Antonio ‘Tato’ Noriega, does not have a good relationship with ‘King Midas’, so he would seek to get him out.
