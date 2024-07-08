Mexico City.- If the future Government and the private sector work in a coordinated manner, 2 million homes could be built in the next six-year term, according to the National Chamber of the Housing Development and Promotion Industry (Canadevi).

The Secretariat of Agrarian, Territorial and Urban Development (Sedatu) will entrust the National Workers’ Housing Fund Institute (Infonavit) with building one million houses over the next six years, recalled Luis Alberto Moreno Gómez Monroy, national president of the organization.

If “an amalgamation of ideas and criteria” is made that support the initial objective proposed by Sedatu and Infonavit, the private sector can support one million more houses, he said.

“We believe that if we do this in a joint and orderly manner, we will be able to build 2 million homes together over the next six years.

“It is an ambitious goal, but it can be achieved,” Moreno Gómez Monroy said in an exclusive interview.

The leader of the housing sector recalled that currently the housing needs of the majority of workers, that is, those who earn less than 15 thousand pesos per month, are not being met.

“The housing that we have not been able to offer as an Institute, as builders, or as a State is that which is aimed at lower-income workers,” he commented.

The president of Canadevi explained that currently around 150 thousand homes are built per year, and there are 4.9 million Mexicans who can buy a house, but they do not do so because there is no supply.

“That is why it is imperative to join forces. The million homes we can provide would be social,” Moreno said.

In this regard, he added, Canadevi would seek to focus on areas of the country that have the largest number of workers in the formal economy.

“With a budget of 2.5 billion pesos between the Federation, state and municipal governments, 175,000 homes can be built in the first year and then this balance can increase to 350,000 homes per year,” said the Canadevi representative.

He also said that efforts would later be made to address the informal sector, which accounts for 54 percent of the country’s employed people.

If this objective is achieved, housing could be built in those entities where there is no industry, as is the case in the southeast of the country, explained the business representative.

“There are very good years ahead for Mexico, we have to work and come to an agreement. We must separate ideologies and have objectives, and the objective is Mexico.

“We believe that we can do things well if we all agree,” reiterated the president of Canadevi.