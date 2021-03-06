The City Police arrested two men for selling stolen cell phones. In the same procedure, 183 telephones and more than 600 accessories were seized, in addition to blocking the front of two premises where it was detected that these devices were being sold.

The inspection was carried out by the Illegal Computer Behavior Division of the Cybercrime Prevention Department of the City Police together with the Government Control Agency (AGC) and under the supervision of the General Directorate of Operational Coordination of the Ministry of Justice and Security.

The sale of stolen cell phones had been detected in the premises, so they were closed and boarded up by the AGC so that they are not used again as illegal marketing centers.

The operations are repeated although the crime of cell phone theft is one of the fastest growing.

In one of the shops, a 37-year-old Argentine man was arrested for having cell phones reported to the National Communications Agency (ENaCom), in addition to finding 17 computers. Some of these teams belonged to the Sarmiento and Conectar Igualdad plans.

Following the tour, the officers detained a 34-year-old Peruvian citizen, who also sold stolen and adulterated cell phones.

In total, they were kidnapped 183 phones, 299 batteries, 51 screens, 304 modules, 17 computers and AGC inspectors verified that two of the premises had violated a closure, so they proceeded to wall them up.

Upon consulting with the National Criminal and Correctional Court No. 4, headed by Dr. Ariel Lijo, and before the Secretary No. 7 of Dr. Diego Arce, the proceedings were endorsed and the arrest of the accused and the kidnapping of all illegal merchandise.

More than 4,400 cell phones hijacked

Since September 2020 and so far in 2021, a total of 65 operations and inspections have been carried out at premises and galleries where the sale of cell phones is concentrated. 90% of these operations were carried out in the neighborhoods of Balvanera, Liniers and Constitución.

In one of the inspections, they managed to kidnap an electron microscope used to remove the mother chip from memory, which stores the encrypted information. After that, the criminals incorporate a new one to be able to reuse the phone. In total, 4,473 devices, 3,153 batteries and 308 chips were seized, as well as spare parts, parts originating from the disassembly of stolen cell phones and computers used to modify IMEIs.

What’s more 73 stores were closed where the artifacts were sold, mainly due to lack of authorization and / or lack of safety and hygiene. The City Police arrested 31 people and charged 102 with infraction of the Mobile Communications Law and made them available to the Justice.