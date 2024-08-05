Amid an uncertain outlook, Chavismo has still not shown the minutes to certify the victory of Nicolás Maduro – ratified by the National Electoral Council (CNE), with a pro-government majority, with 52% of the votes – over the opposition candidate Edmundo González in the presidential elections of July 28, despite growing international pressure.

What it has revealed, however, is the repression in the streets, which has left, at the time of going to press, at least 22 dead and “2,000 arrested.” according to Maduro himself, during the citizen protests defending González’s victory.

The government has not spoken of deaths in protests, only reporting the death of one member of the Armed Forces. The more than 20 deaths were reported by the journalistic and citizen initiative Monitor de Víctimas.

The persecution in the country has taken a terrifying turn, especially in poor areas that were once Chavista.

“I came to the march in hiding. I am from 23 de Enero (a neighborhood in Caracas) and there the armed groups are threatening us. They go around with their weapons and threaten to shoot or arrest anyone who protests,” said to EL TIEMPO a person who attended the protests on Saturday led by opposition activist María Corina Machado, who reappeared in public after stating that she was in hiding because she fears for her life and freedom.

According to Maduro, the Tocorón prisons – from where the ‘Niño’ Guerrero, leader of the ‘Tren de Aragua’, escaped – will be the detention centres for the detainees. The women have been sent to the National Institute for Female Orientation. The president also said on Saturday that “military and police patrols” will continue “throughout Venezuela to protect the people.”

The Venezuelan Penal Forum, an NGO that documents arbitrary arrests, has only been able to verify 988 arrests, including that of lawyer Kennedy Tejeda, a member of the organization.

Through social media, the Directorate of Military Counterintelligence (DGCIM), a body that has been singled out in reports by the International Criminal Court for crimes against humanity, has spread videos with horror songs announcing the persecution of dissidents.

This is further supported by the fact that the bases of Chavismo – through the Local Supply and Production Committees (Clap), Mission Bases, Bolívar-Chávez Battle Unit and Communal Councils – are in charge of reporting or denouncing neighbors who protest.

So far, everything has been recorded. At least on social media, as journalists are also being targeted with attacks and threats. The National Union of Press Workers (Sntp) counted 15 journalists of various nationalities expelled from Venezuela. Some were sought out in their hotels and taken to the airport or the border with Colombia.

“We do not rule out under-reporting, however, because not all international media outlets report on it,” Marco Ruiz, secretary general of the Sntp, told this newspaper.

There are five journalists in prison in Venezuela. In Trujillo State, Paul León, a social communication thesis student and cameraman for VPItv; in Barinas, Yousner Alvarado, a photojournalist for Noticia Digital; and in Miranda, Deisy Peña, a photographer for the Carrizal Municipality Mayor’s Office.

In Caracas and for the second time, Roland Carreño, journalist and political leader of the Voluntad Popular party. In Guárico state, José Gregorio Camero, journalist and political leader.

Other journalists have been attacked or had their equipment stolen.

In the state of Anzoátegui, journalist Erika Rincón and cameraman Miguel Pachano were arrested and released.

The same thing happened in the state of Guárico. Independent journalist Joaquín de Ponte was arrested and released.

But citizens are also being arrested for publishing information. The NGO Fundehullan warned on August 3 that security officials arrested citizen José Luis López in Barinas, who published a video about the opposition and sent it to a group via WhatsApp messaging.

While trying to leave through Simón Bolívar International Airport in Maiquetía, human rights defender Yendri Velázquez was arrested and released after more than 6 hours of incommunicado detention, and his passport was cancelled.

International pressure continues: what did Maduro respond?

Pope Francis yesterday expressed his concern about the situation in Venezuela, at a time when the United States, several Latin American countries and the European Union are calling for the publication of the minutes of the elections.

“I make a heartfelt appeal to all parties to seek the truth, to act with moderation, to avoid any form of violence, to resolve disputes through dialogue and to keep the true good of the population at heart and not partisan interests,” Francis told a crowd after the Angelus prayer in St. Peter’s Square at the Vatican.

For its part, the European Union said yesterday that Maduro’s electoral victory “cannot be recognized.” This is “in the absence of supporting evidence,” said the Council of the European Union, which called for an “independent verification.”

In response, Maduro said on Sunday that the European Union (EU) and the EU’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs, Josep Borrell, are a “disgrace.”

“The European Union is making a fuss, the same European Union that recognized (Juan) Guaidó, the European Union is a disgrace, Mr. Borrell is a disgrace, he is a disgrace who led Ukraine to a war and now he washes his hands,” said the president at an event with the Bolivarian National Guard (GNB, militarized police).

Maduro criticized the EU for asking Venezuelan authorities to respect the protests that have taken place since Monday in rejection of the official results published by the National Electoral Council (CNE), which declared the president the winner.

“Now you say that in Venezuela there is repression of peaceful demonstrations, says Mr. Borrell. Peaceful? When do they attack the population, hospitals, CDI (Comprehensive Diagnostic Centers), schools, bus units, subway stations?” he questioned.

Hundreds want to leave through the airport and airlines take advantage of the crisis



The Simón Bolívar airport is full of travelers. Both Venezuelans who arrived in the country to vote on July 28, and citizens who want to leave. Given this and the suspension of the air connection between Caracas, Panama and the Dominican Republic, the option is Colombia, but prices have risen and the dates are full.

For example, a ticket for August on the Wingo line costs $718.21 round trip, with the destination Caracas – Bogotá. The search engine indicates that more than 20 people are looking for the same ticket.

This same Wingo route cost $180 in the past months. Avior has sold out its Caracas-Bogotá tickets until August 23, at a cost of $460 round trip.

In the case of Satena, a flight from Valencia to Bogotá, the round trip cost is around 500 dollars.

