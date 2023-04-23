They waited too long to be able to pay the bill at the restaurant, and in fits of madness they attacked a family who was with them in line at the cash desk. The incredible story comes from a restaurant in Ventasso, in the province of Reggio Emilia. Two men aged 35 and 37 were charged with private violence, threats and bodily harm.

As mentioned, the violence was triggered by futile reasons, probably related to waiting for the payment of the bill at the restaurant. The two attacked, first verbally and then physically, a family made up of husband, wife and child while they were in line, waiting to pay, in front of the bar counter. The incident took place on April 2nd.

After the victims were reported, the carabinieri – thanks to the testimonies acquired and the viewing of the local video surveillance footage – reconstructed what had happened. After dinner, the man went to the cash register to pay. While waiting, one of the two alleged attackers, who was at the bar counter, perhaps impatient with the wait for payment, began to insult him and then approached and pushed him so violently that he fell to the ground.

“I’ll take your head off, I’ll kill you,” added the attacker. The victim’s wife and son rushed to defend him, but the violent man reacted by brandishing a chair. Only at that point would a friend of the attacker intervene and throw himself at the mother and son, pushing and grabbing them abruptly by the arms, while the father called 112. The two men then fled.