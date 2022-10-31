GUADALAJARA, Jalisco 31-Oct-2022.- At the International Agrifood Congress, which will be held on November 3 and 4 at Expo Guadalajara, it is expected that representatives of more than 50 companies in the agri-food sector of Mexico, United States, Canada and Spainas well as 2,000 attendees, reported Andrés Canales Leaño, president of the Council for Agricultural and Agroindustrial Development of Jalisco (CDAAJ).

“(The companies that will have a presence at the event are) mainly from our North American partners: Canada and the United States, and we will also have the presence of producers from Spain,” explained Canales Leaño.

He indicated that the main participation will be Mexico, United States and Canadasince issues related to the trade agreement among the three countries.

“(What is intended) is to promote dialogue, understanding of the different subsectors; we will be discussing the challenges we have in terms of sustainability, water management, labor issues, new technologies, plant nutrition, the whole issue of opening of new markets,” said Canales Leaño.

At the meeting, where there will be conferences and exhibitionsthey hope to have a capacity of at least 2 thousand people.

The idea, he explained, is to strengthen the productive chainsnot only from Jalisco, but from Mexico, and manage to promote them, so that they are more competitive and can be revive the economy after the consequences left by the Covi-19 pandemic.

As for the challenges of agribusiness in Jalisco, which will also be addressed at the congress, aim to maintain partners, grow membership and target new markets in Asia and the Middle East.

In the International Agrifood Congress They also expect the presence of Juan Cortina Gallardo, president of the National Agricultural Council, as well as Governor Enrique Alfaro Ramírez, among other personalities.