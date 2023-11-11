Someone waited for her outside the house and shot her in the head. Anna Rita Taddeo, 32 years old from Benevento, is hospitalized in serious but not life-threatening conditions. The woman, who works in a bar in the area, was injured in via Ferrara, Libertà district. The Benevento Public Prosecutor’s Office has opened an investigation into the case and at the moment there is the strictest confidentiality on the matter. The investigations are entrusted to the mobile team of the Benevento police station, which has listened to some witnesses and will collect the victim’s version in the next few hours. The woman is hospitalized at San Pio hospital, where she has already undergone an initial operation and is under close observation.

According to what we learn, a person shot and then fled, leaving no trace at the moment. Most likely, it is a first hypothesis, the episode would be linked to sentimental issues but, given the sensitivity of the matter, no leads are currently excluded.