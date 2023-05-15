Lenin is credited with claiming that Russian troops “they voted with their feet” fleeing the front lines of the first world war and heading home. This mass return of soldiers disappointed in the rule of Tsar Nicholas II was one of the factors that facilitated the communist revolution of 1917. I have not found a direct record of Lenin’s uttering or writing the phrase, but the attribution became widespread since the early 1900s. twentieth century. Ernest Hemingway reproduced it in his 1929 novel, A farewell to arms. On the other hand, in 1953 a journalist named Pat MacLaughlin published in The Abilene Reporter-News of Texas an article in which he stated that the Chinese communist leader Zhou Enlai had told him in 1946 that the US government and military were doing everything possible to prevent the collapse of Chiang Kai-shek’s government, “but contemptuously predicted that Chiang’s soldiers would ‘vote with their feet,’ as they did when millions deserted.”

Something similar is happening today with the citizens of the paradises socialists from Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua: they are voting with their feet. They risk their lives to get out of countries where they supposedly have everything to enter the United States, where they tell us that wild capitalism creates unbearable living conditions.

In fiscal year 2022 (October 2021-September 2022), the United States registered 224,607 “encounters” (arrests, expulsions, deportations) with undocumented Cuban migrants. Just between October 2022 and March 2023, six months, the total was 135,090, which suggests that a record will be reached in the full year. In 2021 the number was 39,303 and in 2020 it was 14,015 (cbp.gov). The population of Cuba is only 11.3 million inhabitants.

Encounters with Venezuelans were 189,520 in 2022 and 94,606 have already been registered in 2023. In contrast, in 2021 there were 50,499 and in 2020 4,520. The population of Venezuela is 28.2 million. The figure for Nicaraguans was 164,600 in 2022 and there are 103,254 in the first six months of 2023. In 2021 there were only 50,722 and in 2020 3,164.

Mexicowhich had a positive migratory flow in the government of Felipe Calderón, is once again expelling migrants: 823,057 in 2022 and 390,378 in the first six months of 2023. The increase is not as strong, however, as those of Cuba, Venezuela or Nicaragua: in 2021 there were 674,739 and in 2020 309,230.

These Cubans, Venezuelans, Nicaraguans and Mexicans are voting with their feet. It doesn’t matter what the suffrages say, their true opinion is manifested with a life decision. Despite all the criticism that Latin American rulers head to the American Union, their economic success generates migratory flows that their own citizens reject, despite the fact that the country is enjoying a historically low unemployment rate.

Ilya Somin, a law professor at George Mason University in Fairfax, Virginia, published a 2019 article in the San Diego Law Review, “Foot Voting Enhances Political Freedom,” urging politicians to listen to the message. “Voting with your feet has important advantages over the ballot box that often make it a more effective tool for expanding political freedom. It enables individuals to make sound decisions and encourages them to be well informed.” Yes, the message of the vote with the feet of the socialist paradises is forceful.

swimmers

Irritates that the conadeof Ana Gabriela Guevara, has refused to support the national artistic swimming team, forcing its members to sell swimsuits and obtain the support of Arturo Elías and the Carlos Slim Foundation. The insult, however, comes when the Twitter account of the “Government of Mexico” boasts of the gold medal that the swimmers won at the World Cup in Egypt.

We recommend you read: