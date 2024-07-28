Juarez City.- This morning, the entry of 460 people who came to visit their relatives, Persons Deprived of Liberty (PPL’s), was carried out normally, commented an agent of the Penitentiary Security System.

Most visitors arrived early to line up and be the first to be checked for entry into the prison.

Also in the Women’s Prison 2, there were about 120 people who lined up to enter and visit the inmates, all in a peaceful atmosphere.

This week, there were two mobilizations of police and soldiers outside the State Center for Social Reintegration (Cereso) 3, due to false calls indicating the presence of armed men and the placement of explosive material, which forced the reinforcement of security around the prison.