A 27 -year -old Israeli tourist and an Indian woman of 29 were raped on Thursday night by Friday by A group of aggressors who also attacked three other people that accompanied them in the town of Koppal, in a tourist area of ​​southern India. One of them, in fact, remained missing and this Saturday the authorities have found their body.

“The attackers assaulted 5 people, Three men and two womena 27 -year -old Israel tourist and an Indian woman of 29, “said Koppal Police Superintendent, Ram L. Arasiddi.

The other three people attacked, the three men, They were thrown to a nearby channel For the aggressors. Apparently, two of them swam until they were safe. The deceased man was Indian, while the other two surviving men are of Indian and American origin.

The three attacked tourists, two Indians and an American, and the two violated women, one of them tourist and the other owner of an accommodation, They performed an astronomical observation night activity When the aggression took place, as detailed by the Indian Channel NDTV.

The police superintendent has reported that a complaint has already been filed Against the alleged culprits of the assaults and of violations. At the moment, the police have already arrested two suspicious people for their involvement in the event.

As reported by NDTV, the two women are in a medical center close to Koppal, REcibrating medical assistance and recovering. “They are recovering, but they have been deeply traumatized,” police said.

The event occurred specifically about 50 kilometers from the popular monumental ensemble of Hampi, part of the Unesco World Heritage list since 1986 and One of the most visited places in the province of Karnataka and from southern India.

Sexual assaults in India

Every year cases of sexual aggressions against foreign women are reported in different areas of this Asian country that They travel to India for tourist purposes. Judicial processes around these events usually move slowly.

Between 2018 and 2022, only one in 25 cases of violation of foreigners ended up in conviction, according to a report prepared by the National Office of Criminal Registries (NCRB). Thus, on March 1 of last year, a Hispanobrasileña tourist It was also raped in the state of Jharkand When she camped with her husband, of Spanish origin, who was severely beaten by the aggressors.





Recently, a court in India has sentenced a man to life imprisonment for the rape and murder of a tourist British-28-year-old British in a popular west beach area.

Sexual violence against women is an endemic problem in India. The frequency and brutality of the attacks generate a constant social demand for urgent and effective measures To protect women. In 2022, the last year with available data on sexual aggressions in India, 31,500 women were violated, equivalent to 86 per day.